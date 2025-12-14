Israeli forces have raided a village in the countryside of Quneitra province in southwestern Syria and set up a temporary checkpoint in a continued violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The state-run Alikhbariya channel reported on Sunday that an Israeli military patrol moved into the village of Bariqa in rural Quneitra and established a checkpoint in the area.

Israeli violations in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fueling public anger.

Syrians say continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability.