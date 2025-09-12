Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has said that Israel "had a plan to divide Syria and drag us into a battleground with Iran.”

In a televised interview with Syrian channel Alikhbariya on Friday, Al Sharaa said that Israel was “surprised by the (Bashar al-Assad) regime’s ouster.”

He said that his country is engaged in negotiations with Israel over a security agreement aimed at reviving the 1974 accord or adopting a similar framework.”