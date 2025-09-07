The Israeli army has inaugurated a new training compound in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights that it says is designed to mimic the environment of southern Lebanon in preparation for potential conflict along the northern front.

The site, dubbed the “Lebanon facility,” was officially unveiled on Sunday. The military said it was designed to simulate realistic conditions for soldiers operating in dense, urban terrain, similar to what they would encounter in southern Lebanon.

The first tactical exercise at the facility was held last week, which simulated a joint maneuver where infantry and armored forces advanced together to seize control of the mock village.