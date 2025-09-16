Topic - Small Live Coverage
August 20, 2025
Oil prices rise after supply concerns resurface as Ukraine peace talks stall
August 20, 2025
Russia made ‘almost immediate’ concessions at Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: US envoy
August 19, 2025
Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy in process of setting up meeting
August 19, 2025
Top US military officer to hold talks on Ukraine with Europe counterparts: official
Opinion
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
Milei has been dealt successive blows, a heavy defeat in Buenos Aires legislative elections and bribery scandal ensnaring his sister Karina and closest aides, leaving Argentine president, who once vowed to root out corruption, now mired in its grip.
