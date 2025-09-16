INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Trump–Zelenskyy summit
August 20, 2025
Oil prices rise after supply concerns resurface as Ukraine peace talks stall
August 20, 2025
Russia made ‘almost immediate’ concessions at Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: US envoy
August 19, 2025
Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy in process of setting up meeting
August 19, 2025
Top US military officer to hold talks on Ukraine with Europe counterparts: official
Germany’s incomplete 'zeitenwende': Between strategic resolve and societal reluctance
As Europe’s biggest economy moves beyond pacifism on paper, it remains trapped between the habits of the past and the demands of a more dangerous world.
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
Trump hailed Qatar as a great ally to the US, warning Israel to be careful about its attacks in the Middle East.
author
Sadiq S Bhat
author
Yusef Jalali
By Kazim Alam
By Baba Umar
Taliban discusses normalising ties with US in prisoner swap meeting
Taliban said in its statement that discussions included developing bilateral ties and investment opportunities in Afghanistan.
Israel sought to split Syria, provoke war with Iran: Al Sharaa
Ahmed al Sharaa says his country is engaged in negotiations with Israel over a security agreement aimed at reviving the 1974 accord or adopting a similar framework.
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
Doha may pivot towards strengthening regional alliances, especially with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to create a “greater sense of solidarity” among Gulf states, analysts say.
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
Hundreds of activists, including Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, prepare to sail from Tunisia to Gaza despite consecutive nights of drone attacks and ongoing blockade.
