Italy and France want to delay a final European Union vote on the Mercosur trade deal, two sources familiar with the discussions said, a move which risks derailing an accord that has taken 25 years to negotiate.

The deal with the Mercosur group of Latin American nations is the largest brokered by the EU in terms of tariff relief, and proponents say it offers a route away from reliance on China and relief from the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Getting a deal done this month is seen by some as a test of Europe's ability to act as a unified bloc, days after Trump hit out at EU leaders for being "weak" at a time when they are searching for agreement on how to bolster financing for Ukraine.

Germany, Spain and Nordic countries are strong supporters of the deal.

But critics of the accord worry it gives away too much to Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay and would result in cheap South American commodities flooding the European market to the detriment of European farmers.

France resists

France has been trying to rally other EU countries to form a blocking minority against the deal negotiated by the European Commission.

It wants more robust safeguards to protect farmers added to the accord.

The French government earlier announced it was seeking to delay the EU vote to approve the deal in order to obtain "legitimate protections" for farmers.

President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated to EU leaders that a proposed trade deal with Mercosur countries does not yield sufficient benefits for French agriculture, officials at the French presidency said on Tuesday.

"The president made it very clear to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa (late on Monday) that the deal doesn't add up in terms of protection for French farmers," an Elysee official said.

Blocking minority takes shape

Denmark, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, will now have to decide whether to press ahead with a vote this week as planned.

Danish representatives in Brussels did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If Denmark defies Paris and Rome, the deal could be shot down.