BIZTECH
2 min read
Lula, in Paris, urges Macron to seal EU-Mercosur trade deal
"Open your heart a little to this opportunity to finalise this agreement with our dear Mercosur," Brazil's President Lula says.
Lula, in Paris, urges Macron to seal EU-Mercosur trade deal
Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 05 June 2025. / Reuters
June 5, 2025

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to "finalise" an EU trade deal with four South American countries, which Paris has so far rejected.

France has staunchly opposed ratifying the so-called Mercosur agreement, a trade deal between the European Union and four South American nations including Brazil, over fears a flow of lower-cost agricultural goods would outcompete Europe's farmers.

"Open your heart a little to this opportunity to finalise this agreement with our dear Mercosur," Lula said on Thursday, during a state visit to Paris.

"This agreement would be the strongest response our regions could offer in the face of the uncertainty caused by the return of unilateralism and tariff protectionism," he added, referring to sweeping tariffs imposed or threatened by US President Donald Trump.

Trump, who argues his tariffs will bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, has hit the EU with multiple waves of levies.

RelatedEU, South America countries conclude 'historic' Mercosur trade deal

For his part, Macron reiterated his concerns about the deal's impact on French farmers, citing differences in environmental regulations between the EU and Mercosur countries.

Recommended

"I don't know how to explain to my farmers that, at a time when I am asking them to comply with more standards, I am opening up my market on a massive scale to people who do not comply at all," Macron said.

"Because what will happen? It won't be better for the climate, but we will completely destroy our agriculture," he added.

"That is why I said earlier we must improve this deal."

RelatedFrench farmers protest Mercosur deal with tractor convoy to Strasbourg

Germany, Spain, Portugal and others have welcomed the accord with Mercosur bloc members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, but France has said from the start it is not acceptable in its current form.

To be approved, the deal must receive the backing of at least 15 of the 27 EU states, representing a minimum of 65 percent of the population.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom