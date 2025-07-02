The fate of a landmark trade deal with the European Union, which France is trying to block, looms large over a summit this week of South America's Mercosur bloc.

Brussels in December struck a deal with Mercosur's founding members -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- which would allow the EU to sell more vehicles, machines and pharmaceuticals to South America in return for allowing in more meat, sugar, rice and soybeans from the region.

The agreement has been 25 years in the making, but still needs to be ratified by EU member states and the EU parliament.

It has faced stiff opposition from France, where farmers worry about being undercut by less-regulated Latin American peers, while enjoying backing from Germany, Spain and Portugal, among others.

"Today, the ball is in Europe's court," Ariel Gonzalez Levaggi, director of the Center for International Studies at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, told AFP.

But "there isn't much willingness on the part of Brussels to move forward, mainly because of the French resistance," he added.

EU and South American backers of the deal had hoped Trump's tariffs blitz could breathe new life into a deal that would give exporters on either side of the Atlantic new outlets for their products in the event of punishing US duties.

For Florencia Rubiolo, a researcher at Conicet, Argentina's scientific and technical research council, it's "of strategic interest for all Mercosur members, both individually, and as a bloc, to see this deal be ratified."

Among other things, she argued, it would show Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei that there is value in being part of the group, after his government has railed against Mercosur's constraints on members striking solo trade deals.

Milei is gunning for a free trade deal with the United States, and he has suggested he could walk away from Mercosur if necessary to clinch an agreement with Washington.

'Lowest ebb'