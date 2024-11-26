Farmers across France intensified their protests, with a convoy of tractors heading to Strasbourg to demonstrate in front of the European Parliament, while traffic gridlock and other disruptions to the free flow of traffic were reported in major cities.

A convoy of about 50 tractors, primarily from Franche-Comte, is on its way to Strasbourg on Tuesday, where farmers plan to meet with European lawmakers, France Bleu reported.

The mobilisation, organised by various agricultural unions, including Coordination Rurale, one of France's leading farmers' unions, is opposed to the EU's free trade agreement with Mercosur countries, which farmers argue threatens local agriculture.

The Southern Common Market, also known as Mercosur in Spanish, was founded in 1991 and is made up of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Venezuela is a full member that has been suspended since December 1, 2016.

Protesters also voiced frustration over regulatory "constraints" and stringent standards affecting their livelihoods.

The president of the Coordination Rurale of Bas-Rhin emphasised that the demonstration is not intended to inconvenience the public. As such, "not a go-slow operation, we are not here to bother our consumers," he said.

In several parts of the country, traffic congestion and slowdowns are disrupting normal lives, local media reported.

In Vienne, young farmers set up a blockade at the Folie roundabout in Poitiers, slowing traffic between Chasseneuil and Poitiers.

In Deux-Sevres, farmers plan to inspect trucks at a logistics site in La Creche.

Farmers also gathered in several Pyrenees-Orientales areas and towns, including Perpignan and Thuir, with a funeral-themed protest planned for Perpignan.