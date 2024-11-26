WORLD
French farmers protest Mercosur deal with tractor convoy to Strasbourg
Convoy of about 50 tractors, primarily from Franche-Comte, on its way to Strasbourg, where farmers plan to meet with European lawmakers, reports media.
French gendarmes stand in front of tractors as French farmers take part in a rally organised by the Coordination Rurale, a French farmer union, to protest against the EU-Mercosur agreement, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on November 26, 2024. / Photo: AFP
November 26, 2024

Farmers across France intensified their protests, with a convoy of tractors heading to Strasbourg to demonstrate in front of the European Parliament, while traffic gridlock and other disruptions to the free flow of traffic were reported in major cities.

A convoy of about 50 tractors, primarily from Franche-Comte, is on its way to Strasbourg on Tuesday, where farmers plan to meet with European lawmakers, France Bleu reported.

The mobilisation, organised by various agricultural unions, including Coordination Rurale, one of France's leading farmers' unions, is opposed to the EU's free trade agreement with Mercosur countries, which farmers argue threatens local agriculture.

The Southern Common Market, also known as Mercosur in Spanish, was founded in 1991 and is made up of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Venezuela is a full member that has been suspended since December 1, 2016.

Protesters also voiced frustration over regulatory "constraints" and stringent standards affecting their livelihoods.

The president of the Coordination Rurale of Bas-Rhin emphasised that the demonstration is not intended to inconvenience the public. As such, "not a go-slow operation, we are not here to bother our consumers," he said.

In several parts of the country, traffic congestion and slowdowns are disrupting normal lives, local media reported.

In Vienne, young farmers set up a blockade at the Folie roundabout in Poitiers, slowing traffic between Chasseneuil and Poitiers.

In Deux-Sevres, farmers plan to inspect trucks at a logistics site in La Creche.

Farmers also gathered in several Pyrenees-Orientales areas and towns, including Perpignan and Thuir, with a funeral-themed protest planned for Perpignan.

Demonstrators dressed in black and displayed banners reading "SOS No to Mercosur."

Protests also targeted logistics hubs, with farmers in Isere blocking a Lidl distribution center and inspecting trucks to verify the origin of goods.

Earlier, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau acknowledged the farmers' grievances but stressed the importance of nonviolent protests, urging demonstrators to respect public order.

EU-Mercosur trade deal

The EU-Mercosur negotiations on a free trade agreement started in 2000 and went through on and off phases.

The parties agreed on a comprehensive agreement covering issues such as tariffs, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, and intellectual property, among others.

EU and Mercosur were planning to reduce high tariffs on agricultural products, and Mercosur countries would easily sell products such as meat, chicken, and sugar to the EU.

The agreement, however, was never signed nor ratified and never entered into force.

French farmers argue that the EU-Mercosur agreement is part of a broader trend threatening rural livelihoods in France.

