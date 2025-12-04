TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Fidan attends 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, urges momentum in EU accession
Hakan Fidan addresses his counterparts at the OSCE Ministerial Council, meets his Austrian counterpart, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, on the sidelines of the meeting.
Türkiye's Fidan attends 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, urges momentum in EU accession
Fidan underlined that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Türkiye. / AA
December 4, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held in Vienna.

Fidan addressed his counterparts during the high-level gathering in the Austrian capital on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Diplomatic sources said he also held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the sidelines of the event.

The two discussed recent developments regarding negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

RelatedTRT World - Russia-Ukraine peace deal will shape Europe's future, not merely end war: Türkiye's Fidan

Türkiye, EU relations

RECOMMENDED

During the meeting, they also reviewed Turkish–EU relations.

Fidan underlined that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Türkiye and reiterated Ankara’s expectation that the bloc will open new accession chapters for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Hakan Fidan also held a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in Vienna, on the margins of the OSCE.

The two discussed bilateral ties and regional cooperation, as well as the South Caucasus.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye puts onus of membership bid on EU, urges political will
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow