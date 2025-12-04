The United States Institute of Peace (or USIP) has been renamed in honour of President Donald Trump, the State Department has said, ahead of peace agreement signing ceremony between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

"This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come," the department said.

The post included a picture of the USIP building, showing Trump's full name added on a wall above the engraved name of the organisation.

In February, Trump issued an executive order seeking to dismantle USIP.

The organisation's president was removed from its headquarters by law enforcement, and the administration fired nearly all of its Washington-based staff, US media reported.

USIP was created in 1984 by former president Ronald Reagan. Funded by Congress, it is an independent non-profit organisation aimed at preventing and resolving international conflicts.

Under previous presidents it had functioned not unlike a think-tank, employing academics, researchers and experts on international affairs.