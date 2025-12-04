The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has said that a new US-brokered agreement with Rwanda, which is set to be signed in Washington, DC, on Thursday, represents a historic opportunity to end the brutal conflict in eastern Congo.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, arrived in the US on Wednesday to finalise a peace agreement aimed at moving forward with a US-brokered peace deal reached in June.

Tshisekedi's spokesperson Tina Salama told reporters in Washington ahead of the signing ceremony that the two leaders are expected to ratify the final agreement as well as the Regional Economic Integration Framework that was negotiated last month.

Thursday's meeting concludes months of diplomatic efforts spearheaded by US President Donald Trump.

"The agreement reaffirms DRC's full sovereignty over its territory, as well as its exclusive control over the exploitation and processing of minerals. There is no sell-off," Salama said.

She emphasised that the agreement is expected to put an end to the decades-long armed conflict in the country's east, stabilise the affected provinces, and revitalise local economic activity.

Related TRT World - Rwanda, DRC to sign peace deal in Washington — White House

‘The best chance for stability and prosperity’