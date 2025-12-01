US President Donald Trump will bring together the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Washington to sign a peace agreement, the White House said.

"President Trump will host the presidents of the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to sign the historic peace and economic agreement that he brokered," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

Trump previously hosted the foreign ministers of both countries in June when they signed an earlier US-brokered deal.

The president has since described DRC as one of several conflicts he helped bring to an end.

However, violence has continued on the ground, with both sides trading accusations.

It was not immediately clear how the new presidential-level agreement differs from the June accord.