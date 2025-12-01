POLITICS
Rwanda, DRC to sign peace deal in Washington — White House
Trump to host presidents Kagame and Tshisekedi for a new agreement after earlier US-brokered deal failed to halt violence.
"President Trump will host the presidents of Rwanda and DR Congo to sign peace and economic agreement." WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump will bring together the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Washington to sign a peace agreement, the White House said.

"President Trump will host the presidents of the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to sign the historic peace and economic agreement that he brokered," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

Trump previously hosted the foreign ministers of both countries in June when they signed an earlier US-brokered deal.

The president has since described DRC as one of several conflicts he helped bring to an end.

However, violence has continued on the ground, with both sides trading accusations.

It was not immediately clear how the new presidential-level agreement differs from the June accord.

The region, rich in minerals vital to global technology supply chains, has endured three decades of armed conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

Tensions escalated sharply in January when the M23 armed group, backed by Rwanda according to Kinshasa, captured large areas in eastern DRC, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Rwanda has said the end of what it calls its "defensive measures" depends on Kinshasa neutralising the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an ethnic Hutu group with links to the 1994 genocide.

Trump has previously said securing access to minerals from eastern DR Congo would benefit the United States and reduce reliance on China.

In talks last month in Washington, Rwanda and the DRC "recognised lagging progress" in implementing the June agreement but agreed to continue working on easing tensions.

