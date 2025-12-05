Washington, DC — US President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy for America has landed with a cold edge.

The document released on Friday casts key European allies as fragile, questions their social cohesion, and places the US's reach across the Western Hemisphere at the centre of Washington's priorities. It also hails Trump's policies, claiming they helped resolve "eight raging conflicts" in eight months.

It is blunt from the opening pages, warning that European partners face the "prospect of civilisational erasure" and signalling a deep unease over their migration and free speech choices. The message is unmistakable.

The text carries the familiar cadence of Trump’s worldview. It is holding fast to his "America First" frame.

Long-standing relationships are treated with caution. Overseas interventions are kept at arm’s length. Every decision is weighed against a single measure.

"The US strategy is motivated above all by what works for America — or, in two words, 'America First,'" the document says.

This is the Trump administration’s first national security strategy since Trump’s return to office in January. The contrast with Joe Biden’s era is immediate. Biden placed value on alliance repair and collective checks on an emboldened Russia.

Trump pivots the compass. He sets distance between Washington and partners who define themselves through liberal norms and multilateral restraint.

Ukraine sits at the heart of this shift. The US is working to broker an end to Russia’s nearly four-year war. The strategy treats this as a vital interest. Yet it also reaches for a reset with Moscow, something Biden’s team dismissed outright.

Trump’s national security document states that ending the war is essential if Washington hopes to "reestablish strategic stability with Russia."

Across the Americas, the strategy sharpens further. It calls for a reassertion of US influence and a more dominant security posture in the Western Hemisphere.

The document sits as Trump intends. A statement of priorities. A declaration of intent. A map of a world he believes can be bent back towards American advantage.

Mostly critical of America's European allies, the US suggests that Europe is being enfeebled by its immigration policies, declining birthrates, "censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition" and a "loss of national identities and self-confidence."

"Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognisable in 20 years or less. As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies," the document says.

The strategy notes that the US no longer needs to prioritise the Middle East in its foreign policy, describing the area’s energy reserves as the "historic reason" for America’s focus there.

"Energy supplies have diversified greatly, with the United States once again a net energy exporter," it says. The US must stop "hectoring" its partners in the region, the document lays out.

Here are some key quotes from the 33-page document outlining Trump's foreign and domestic security policy priorities going forward, with a signed foreword from the president.

Trump's top message

"In everything we do, we are putting America First."

"This document is a roadmap to ensure that America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history and the home of freedom on Earth."

Superpower and military power

"There will be a readjustment of our global military presence to address urgent threats in our Hemisphere, and away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years."

"The days of the United States propping up the entire world order like Atlas are over."

"The United States rejects the ill-fated concept of global domination for itself."

"We want to recruit, train, equip, and field the world's most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military to protect our interests, deter wars, and — if necessary — win them quickly and decisively."