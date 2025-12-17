WORLD
Mexico's Sheinbaum calls on UN to avert 'bloodshed' in Venezuela
President Sheinbaum says Mexico rejects foreign interference in Venezuela and calls for dialogue and peace, regardless of views on President Nicolas Maduro
Sheinbaum said Mexico rejects foreign interference regardless of views on President Maduro. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the United Nations to "prevent any bloodshed" in Venezuela, as US President Donald Trump piled pressure on the South American country.

"The United Nations has been conspicuously absent. It must assume its role to prevent any bloodshed and to always seek the peaceful resolution of conflicts," the president told a press conference on Wednesday after Washington announced a blockade of "sanctioned oil tankers" entering or leaving Venezuela.

The United States has for months been building a major military deployment in the Caribbean with the stated goal of combating Latin American drug trafficking.

Caracas views the operation as a campaign to push out President Nicolas Maduro and to "steal” Venezuelan oil.

Call for dialogue

Sheinbaum said that regardless of "opinions" about the leadership of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Mexico's position is to reject "foreign interference."

"We call for dialogue and peace to be used in any international dispute, and not intervention. That is our position by conviction and by our Constitution," she added.

The US Embassy in Quito announced Wednesday that US Air Force personnel were in Ecuador's Pacific port city of Manta for "a temporary operation with the Ecuadorian Air Force." It did not specify how many people or equipment had been deployed.

Strikes on three alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed eight people on Monday, according to the US military, the latest in a controversial campaign that has killed dozens of people.

Since early September, the US military has targeted alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, destroying at least 26 small vessels and killing at least 95 people.

