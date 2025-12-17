Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the United Nations to "prevent any bloodshed" in Venezuela, as US President Donald Trump piled pressure on the South American country.

"The United Nations has been conspicuously absent. It must assume its role to prevent any bloodshed and to always seek the peaceful resolution of conflicts," the president told a press conference on Wednesday after Washington announced a blockade of "sanctioned oil tankers" entering or leaving Venezuela.

The United States has for months been building a major military deployment in the Caribbean with the stated goal of combating Latin American drug trafficking.

Caracas views the operation as a campaign to push out President Nicolas Maduro and to "steal” Venezuelan oil.

Call for dialogue