US and Ukrainian delegations held talks in Berlin on Sunday, discussing a 20-point peace plan and economic agendas, according to a readout of the meeting.

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and delegations from both countries lasted over five hours, said the readout shared by Witkoff on X.

Representatives held "in-depth" discussions regarding the peace plan, economic agendas, and more," it said.

"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," the statement added.

Germany hosted the consultations ahead of a broader summit on Monday evening, bringing together Zelenskyy, European leaders and representatives from the EU and NATO. It remains unclear whether US officials will participate in that meeting.

A ‘refined peace framework’