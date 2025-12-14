WORLD
1 min read
NATO chief’s remarks on war with Russia 'irresponsible': Kremlin
Russia could be in a position to attack NATO within 5 years, Mark Rutte said, urging allies to strengthen deterrence.
NATO chief’s remarks on war with Russia 'irresponsible': Kremlin
Moscow regularly denies having any "aggressive plans" against NATO or EU members. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

The Kremlin has described a statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier this week on a potential war with Russia as “irresponsible.”

“Unfortunately, Mr. Rutte, when he makes such irresponsible statements, simply does not understand what he is talking about,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, a part of which was shared on his Telegram.

Rutte said on Thursday during a keynote speech at a Munich Security Conference event in Berlin that Russia could be in a position to attack NATO within five years, urging allies to boost defence spending and strengthen the alliance's deterrence.

“Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

Moscow has regularly denied having any "aggressive plans" against NATO or EU members, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating on Thursday that his country is ready to guarantee this in writing.

“Тhis statement is probably from a representative of a generation that has managed to forget what the Second World War was like,” Peskov said.

RelatedTRT World - Russia ready to ‘test’ Europe in conflict within next four years, EU defence chief warns
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group