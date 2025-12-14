The Kremlin has described a statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier this week on a potential war with Russia as “irresponsible.”

“Unfortunately, Mr. Rutte, when he makes such irresponsible statements, simply does not understand what he is talking about,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, a part of which was shared on his Telegram.

Rutte said on Thursday during a keynote speech at a Munich Security Conference event in Berlin that Russia could be in a position to attack NATO within five years, urging allies to boost defence spending and strengthen the alliance's deterrence.

“Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured,” he added.