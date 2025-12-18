WORLD
2 min read
Japanese prosecutors seek life term for Abe assassin as trial nears verdict
Abe’s assassination stunned a country known for strict gun laws and low violent crime rates, and invited scrutiny of a religious organisation.
Japanese prosecutors seek life term for Abe assassin as trial nears verdict
Abe’s assassination, the first of a former Japanese prime minister since 1936, stunned the country known for strict gun laws and low violent crime. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday demanded a life sentence for Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of assassinating former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022, arguing that the killing was a deliberate act meant to shock the nation and force scrutiny of a religious organisation.

Yamagami, 45, is on trial at the Nara District Court for murder and related charges after fatally shooting Abe at close range during an election campaign speech in the city of Nara. He has previously admitted responsibility for the killing.

Prosecutors said Yamagami targeted Abe because of the former leader’s perceived ties to the Unification Church, a religious group that has long courted conservative politicians.

Abe had sent a video message to an event hosted by an organisation closely linked to the church.

According to prosecutors, Yamagami believed the assassination would draw public attention and criticism toward the group, which he blamed for his family’s financial collapse due to his mother’s large donations.

They rejected arguments for leniency based on Yamagami’s troubled upbringing, saying personal hardship could not excuse an act that “deliberately took a human life and endangered public order.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Man accused of killing Japan's ex-PM Abe pleads guilty three years after assassination

A killing that reshaped Japan’s political debate

Abe’s assassination — the first of a former Japanese prime minister since 1936 — stunned a country known for strict gun laws and low violent crime rates.

The killing triggered a sweeping government investigation into the Unification Church, ultimately leading to a court order dissolving the organisation over manipulative fundraising practices. Lawmakers also passed new legislation to curb coercive donation schemes by religious and nonprofit groups.

The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict and sentencing decision on January 21.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case