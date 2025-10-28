ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Man accused of killing Japan's ex-PM Abe pleads guilty three years after assassination
Tetsuya Yamagami admits to killing Shinzo Abe with a homemade gun in 2022, a case that exposed deep ties between Japan’s political elite and the Unification Church.
Man accused of killing Japan's ex-PM Abe pleads guilty three years after assassination
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down while addressing voters ahead of parliamentary elections in 2022. / Reuters
October 28, 2025

The man accused of assassinating former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe pleaded guilty on Tuesday, three years after the shocking daylight killing that stunned Japan and the world.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, admitted to shooting Abe with a homemade firearm during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on July 8, 2022.

“Everything is true,” Yamagami told the court, according to local media. He faces charges of murder and violating Japan’s strict arms control laws.

RelatedTRT World - Japan announces state funeral for Shinzo Abe on September 27

“Killed because of ties to the Unification Church”

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down while addressing voters ahead of parliamentary elections.

RECOMMENDED

The attack, unprecedented in a country known for its low crime rate and tight gun laws, sparked a nationwide outpouring of grief and soul-searching over political security.

Prosecutors allege that Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former leader had ties to the Unification Church, a religious group his mother had donated large sums of money to, leaving the family bankrupt.

The case reignited public debate in Japan over the influence of the church — officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification — on politics, leading to government scrutiny and lawsuits against the organisation.

Abe’s private funeral was held at a temple in Tokyo days after the assassination, drawing thousands of mourners who lined the streets to pay their respects.

If convicted, Yamagami faces the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty under Japanese law.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders