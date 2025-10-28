The man accused of assassinating former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe pleaded guilty on Tuesday, three years after the shocking daylight killing that stunned Japan and the world.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, admitted to shooting Abe with a homemade firearm during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on July 8, 2022.

“Everything is true,” Yamagami told the court, according to local media. He faces charges of murder and violating Japan’s strict arms control laws.

“Killed because of ties to the Unification Church”

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down while addressing voters ahead of parliamentary elections.