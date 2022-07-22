Japan will hold a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the government has announced, with foreign leaders expected to attend.

The ceremony will be held on September 27 at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan, a large venue that has hosted concerts and sports events, and was used for Japan's last state funeral for a former prime minister in 1967.

Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said Abe's record as Japan's longest-serving prime minister, his "truly praiseworthy" achievements, and his ties with foreign leaders made a state funeral appropriate.

"We will also accept foreign dignitaries, and countries we have diplomatic relationships with will be informed of details," he added.

Matsuno said the event would be "non-denominational, simple and sombre", adding that costs were still being studied.

The plan faces some pushback, with opposition parties questioning spending public money on an event for a political leader.

A group of activists has asked a Tokyo court to issue an injunction stopping the funeral, though the government has said it does not view the event as pushing a political position on the public.

