POLITICS
2 min read
US states hit Trump with lawsuit over $100,000 H-1B visa fee
California and 18 other states say proposed fee violates immigration law, while White House argues it would curb abuse of the H-1B programme.
US states hit Trump with lawsuit over $100,000 H-1B visa fee
Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee challenged in lawsuit by US states / Reuters
December 12, 2025

California and 18 other US states filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, is at least the third legal challenge to the fee announced by Trump in September.

The proposal would sharply increase the cost of obtaining an H-1B visa, which employers currently pay between $2,000 and $5,000 to secure.

In a statement, Bonta’s office said Trump lacks the authority to impose the fee and that it violates federal law, which permits immigration agencies to collect only fees necessary to cover the cost of administering visa programmes.

The H-1B programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty fields.

Technology firms, many of them based in California, rely heavily on the visas to recruit skilled staff.

RelatedTRT World - Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India

Unnecessary financial strain

Bonta, a Democrat, said the proposed fee would place unnecessary financial strain on providers of essential services such as education and healthcare.

He warned it could worsen labour shortages and threaten the delivery of services.

RECOMMENDED

States joining California in the lawsuit include New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and Washington.

The White House has defended the measure in response to other lawsuits, saying the fee is a lawful use of Trump’s executive powers and would deter employers from abusing the H-1B programme.

Critics of H-1B and other work visas argue that they are sometimes used to replace American workers with foreign employees willing to accept lower pay.

Business groups and major companies counter that the programme helps address a shortage of qualified US workers.

The US Chamber of Commerce, along with a coalition of unions, employers and religious groups, has filed separate lawsuits challenging the fee.

A judge in Washington, DC, is expected to hold a hearing in the Chamber’s case next week.

Under Trump’s order, new H-1B recipients would be barred from entering the United States unless their sponsoring employer pays the $100,000 fee.

The administration has said the measure does not apply to existing visa holders or those who applied before September 21.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group