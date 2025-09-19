US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation that will require a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visa applications among other changes to the programme for highly skilled foreign workers that has come under scrutiny by the administration.

Companies who apply to bring in workers from other countries on H1-B visas will have to pay $100,000 per visa annually, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Friday.

Lutnick made the comments in the Oval Office during which Trump signed a proclamation overhauling the visa system.

H-1B visas are meant to bring the best and brightest foreigners for high-skilled jobs that tech companies find difficult to fill with qualified US citizens and permanent residents.

The programme instead has turned into a pipeline for overseas workers who are often willing to work for as little as $60,000 annually. That is far less than $100,000-plus salaries typically paid to US technology workers.

The programme was created in 1990 for people with a bachelor's degree or higher in fields where jobs are deemed hard to fill, especially science, technology, engineering and math.