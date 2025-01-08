Washington, DC — It's a crisp January morning but for thousands of H-1B visa holders across the United States, the future feels anything but clear.

Staunch loyalists of MAGA (or Make America Great Again), a political movement popularised by US President-elect Donald Trump, are turning up the heat, demanding sharp cuts to the H-1B visa programme — a move that immigration attorneys warn could ignite lengthy legal stalemates and send shockwaves through Silicon Valley and beyond.

The uncertainty is palpable. Several tech companies are urging employees vacationing abroad to return stateside immediately, bracing for potential policy chaos after Trump's inauguration on January 20.

As legal teams scramble to interpret what the administration might attempt, many are asking: Can the president realistically dismantle or curtail the H-1B programme? Or is this another case of political bluster meeting legal reality?

Rachel Ortega, a seasoned immigration attorney based in San Francisco, does not sugarcoat her response.

"This whole thing is a circus act," she tells TRT World in a Zoom call, her voice carrying the weary resolve of someone who has seen this before.

"The H-1B programme is not some executive privilege Trump can wave away. It's a federal law. He'd need Congress to dismantle it. And trust me, Congress doesn't move fast — not even on its best day."

Ortega's confidence is grounded in precedent.

She cites Trump's first term, rife with attempts to curb skilled immigration, many of which ended in legal stalemates.

"The 2020 executive order freezing certain categories of visas? Blocked by the courts. Sudden denial spikes? Challenged and overturned. The Department of Labor tried hiking wage levels overnight — guess what? Struck down," she says, her tone sharp, punctuated like a gavel hitting a courtroom bench.

Over the past four years, Indians have dominated the H-1B landscape, making up over 78 percent of the 265,777 H-1B visas issued by the US in fiscal year 2023.

Despite Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla who is set to serve Donald Trump's new administration as an outside adviser, enthusiastically praising the skilled immigrants as the "lifeblood of innovation," many fear that the Trump administration may adopt a hard line under MAGA pressure.

But the story isn't that simple.

In New York City, which hosts about 3.1 million immigrants, immigration lawyer Aaron Himmelbaum sees a different angle.

"Trump doesn't need to dismantle the programme outright," says Himmelbaum, whose clients range from small tech startups to Fortune 500 firms.

"He (Trump) can create enough bottlenecks to make it almost unusable. And that's where he's likely to focus his energy."

Himmelbaum points to the 2019 surge in H-1B denial rates, which hit nearly 24 percent under the Trump administration.

"They didn't need a new law for that," Himmelbaum explains. "They just reinterpreted existing regulations. Suddenly, you had companies submitting the same job descriptions they'd used for years, and they were getting rejected. Why? Because USCIS decided software engineers weren't 'specialised enough.' It's all about how you enforce the rules."