WORLD
2 min read
Germany charges teenagers for attempted murder over alleged far-right terror plot
German federal prosecutors say the teenage suspects planned and carried out arson and bomb attacks targeting asylum-seekers’ homes and left-wing institutions
Germany charges teenagers for attempted murder over alleged far-right terror plot
Police search rooms in the "Altes Postamt" building in Neubukow, Germany, on May 21 2025. / AP
December 18, 2025

Germany's federal prosecutor charged seven alleged members and one supporter of a “right-wing extremist terrorist” group with attempted murder and other offences on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office accused the defendants, some of them teenagers, of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grievous bodily harm.

Most of the youths were arrested in May, when they were accused of involvement with a group calling itself “Last Defense Wave” that allegedly aimed to destabilise the country’s democratic system by carrying out attacks on migrants and political opponents.

Self-proclaimed ‘final authority’

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the group sees itself as the “final authority” for defending the “German nation.” It said the group was founded in May 2024 and that it planned or carried out arson and bomb attacks on asylum-seekers’ homes and left-wing institutions.

At the time, five suspects between 14 and 21 years old were arrested in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, and Hesse. The police searched 13 properties there, as well as in Saxony and Thuringia. Three other suspects were already in custody at the time.

Due to the suspects' age, some of them had to appear with their parents before the investigating judge at the federal court of justice in Karlsruhe. With the exception of one suspect, who was released in July, all others are in pre-trial detention.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Migrant groups warn of rising racist militancy in Germany

Arson attacks and alleged plots

Federal prosecutors attribute three attacks and planned attacks to the group, including an arson attack on a cultural centre in Altdobern in the state of Brandenburg, an attempted but unsuccessful attack on an asylum-seekers’ home in Schmolln in Thuringia, and plans to attack an asylum-seekers’ accommodation in Senftenberg, also in Brandenburg.

Nobody was injured during the incidents. Several members of the group were also accused of robbing and beating individuals, causing significant injuries, the prosecutor's statement said.

RelatedTRT World - Thousands protest in Berlin against Chancellor Merz's controversial remarks about migrants, refugees

According to documents released in July, the group's members planned to “trigger a race war in which a spiral of violence and counterviolence would be set in motion to preserve the ‘white race’ and ultimately eliminate liberal democracy," German news agency dpa reported.

They are said to have posted racist and antisemitic messages on social media and glorified the “Third Reich” and National Socialism, according to dpa.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group