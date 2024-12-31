WORLD
Migrant groups warn of rising racist militancy in Germany
The Magdeburg attack has heightened fears of racism in Saxony-Anhalt, prompting calls from migrant leaders for solidarity and opposition to xenophobic violence.
December 31, 2024

The state network of migrant organisations in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt (LAMSA) on Tuesday warned of growing anti-foreigner attacks in the wake of this month's deadly Magdeburg attack.

“There are increasing reports of racist hostility against people with a migration background. Documented incidents show the mood in parts of the population is extremely tense,” Mamad Mohamad, managing director of LAMSA, said in a statement.

“People with a migration background feel insecure and hardly dare to go there (Magdeburg) on the street. We fear that the situation will especially worsen on New Year’s Eve,” he added.

Mohamad urged residents of Magdeburg as well as political and civil society actors to take “a clear stance against racist agitation and violence.”

A man drove on December 20 a car into a Christmas market, killing five and wounding more than 200 people.

The accused is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor described as being anti-Islam and a supporter of the far-right and Zionism.

He came to Germany in 2006 and had been working as a psychiatrist in Bernburg, south of Magdeburg.

Recommended

Swelling racist attack

The federal government's anti-racism commissioner, Reem Alabali-Radovan, expressed concern on December 23 following reports of anti-Muslim attacks in the aftermath of the Magdeburg attack.

Our anti-racism counselling centres in Magdeburg and the surrounding area have reported an increasingly hostile atmosphere and violent attacks against migrants and Muslims, she said, adding: "Unfortunately, this act is now being used as an outlet to allow racism to run its course.

We must not accept that under any circumstances. We must oppose any attempt to exploit this act politically."

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck had also warned citizens against fueling hatred against Muslims and foreigners in the wake of the attack.

