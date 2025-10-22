Thousands of people staged a protest demonstration against Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday evening amid mounting public criticism over what is perceived as his anti-migrant, racist rhetoric.

More than 7,500 protesters, mostly young women, gathered at Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party headquarters to express their outrage over his controversial "cityscape" remarks last week, in which he claimed that migrants and refugees had a negative impact on the physical appearance of German towns.

After receiving immediate criticism, Merz doubled down on his remarks on Monday, urging people to "ask your daughters" what he meant. Some have criticised this as racist because it implies that immigrant men are more likely to commit sexual harassment or other crimes, which is simply not supported by data.

Luisa Neubauer, Germany's most prominent climate activist, who organised the rally, told the crowd that Merz's statements "are nothing but unacceptable, discriminatory, and comprehensively racist".

She had previously written on Instagram, saying: "We are plus or minus 40 million daughters in this country. We have a genuine interest in our security being addressed. What we absolutely do not want is to be used as a pretext or justification for statements that were, in essence, simply discriminatory, racist, and comprehensively hurtful."

Demonstrators held up signs that said, "Racism is a problem in the cityscape", "Daughters for a colourful cityscape", and "We don't have a cityscape problem; we have a racism problem".