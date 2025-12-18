Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a War Cabinet meeting to discuss developments related to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said the meeting examined the possibility of a shift in the United States’ position, including scenarios in which Washington might reduce its direct engagement in Gaza or support proposals that do not have the approval of Netanyahu’s government.

According to Kan, a senior Israeli official said alternative options were discussed, including the launch of a new aggression in Gaza, in the event of a fundamental change in the US stance or a failure of political efforts.

The meeting took place ahead of a planned meeting between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, expected to be held on December 29 in the US state of Florida.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is due to meet representatives from Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt on Friday in Miami to discuss the next phase of the ceasefire agreement.