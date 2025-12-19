China cut its US Treasury holdings in October to their lowest level in 17 years, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The nation's stockpile dropped to $688.7 billion in October from $700.5 billion in September, according to US Treasury Department data released on Thursday.

According to Chinese financial data company Wind, October's value was the lowest since November 2008 and represented a more than 47 percent decline from the roughly $1.32 trillion peak in November 2013.

China continued the decline in its US Treasury holdings that began in US President Donald Trump's first term, falling to third place among foreign Treasury holdings in March, behind Japan and the UK.

This year, the tendency has persisted amid ongoing concerns about the sustainability of US debt, especially in light of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and concerns about the independence of the Fed as the White House pushes for lower interest rates.