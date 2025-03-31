There’s an old saying in diplomatic circles: the best weapon in geopolitics is not a missile, but a well-placed deal. The adage holds true for the bitter confrontation raging between the US and China.

Contrary to popular belief, it is a dignified Beijing – not a belligerent Washington DC – that appears to be holding all the cards in a spiralling economic war between the two superpowers.

US President Donald Trump loves projecting himself as a crusader on a mission to save America from nations he believes are bleeding the US economically, especially China. And he does that through chest-thumping antics, impolite rhetoric, and self-destructive tariff wars.

But Trump’s grandstanding hides a reality that contradicts the hyped picture of US supremacy peddled by the White House.

Scratch the surface of US-China equations on economy, and the illusion of American power makes way for the truth. A truth that shows China has a firm, full-spectrum, and tightening grip on vital aspects of the US economy.

China’s silent sweep

With retaliatory tariffs, bilateral trade, critical supply chains, US treasury bond holdings, BRICS, de-dollarisation, ownership and influence over US corporations and US universities – China is in the driver’s seat in all these areas, without firing a missile.

Unlike during Trump’s first term, China’s rhetoric has responded sharply to the White House’s 2025 tariff war. Stern statements rang out from Beijing, such as China is ready for “any type of war,” it is prepared to “fight till the end,” fentanyl is a “flimsy excuse,” and “intimidation does not scare us.”

China followed up with retaliatory actions to damage the US economy. It slapped 10-15 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of agricultural imports from the US. It also launched a probe against Google and Nvidia for antitrust violations while mulling similar action against Intel.

The world is being told to debate how soon Trump’s tariffs will derail China. But there is a quiet confidence in the power corridors of Beijing. It stems from China’s defining trade surplus over America – something underreported by the Western media.

A week before Trump returned to the White House in January, China reported an unprecedented trade surplus of nearly $1 trillion with the rest of the world, clocking $992 billion for 2024. Crucially, its trade surplus with the US for that year was $361 billion. It wasn’t good news for the US economy.

Apart from trailing China on trade, Trump’s America fails to feature among the top 10 countries with the highest overall trade surplus.

China’s domination of trade with the US comes with its resolve to diversify dependence on overseas sources. Chinese Premier Li Qiang recently remarked that Beijing was confident of tackling the “shocks that exceed expectations,” referring to the impact of America’s tariff war on trade.

Importantly, Li called upon countries around the world to open up their markets so that they can collectively absorb the shocks dealt by Trump’s actions.

Food and critical minerals

Interestingly, China has chosen to use food and farming as an area to counter US provocations. The agricultural tariffs Beijing has hurled on farming products from America include fresh produce, cotton, grains, and proteins.

China also halted soybean imports from US firms. It was a big blow as soybeans were America’s main farming exports to China, with $13 billion of the agricultural produce bought by China in 2024. To diversify, Beijing is exploring BRICS ally Brazil as a soybean source.

Controlling critical supply chains is another major area in which China has cornered the US. From rare-earth minerals to pharmaceuticals to electronics, China has unmatched control over these supply networks, leaving Washington helpless and upset.

Today, China has the deepest access to critical minerals that the US and other nations are scrambling for. These minerals are in high demand as countries need them for achieving net-zero emissions.

Copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium serve as raw materials for EV batteries and solar panels. China has taken special care to corner them, especially the copper and cobalt mined in Peru and DR Congo, Argentina’s precious lithium, and Indonesian nickel.