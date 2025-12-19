BIZTECH
2 min read
EU delays Mercosur free-trade deal after farmers' protest
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tells leaders that the signing would be delayed until January after failing to secure enough support.
EU delays Mercosur free-trade deal after farmers' protest
Police try to disperse protestors during a demonstration of European farmers near the European Parliament in Brussels / AP
December 19, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reportedly informed leaders of the 27-member bloc that the signing of a free trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur bloc has been postponed until January.

Von der Leyen told the leaders in Brussels on Thursday that the signing would be delayed, despite her earlier hopes to finalise the deal this weekend, according to BFMTV.

She had planned to sign the deal on Saturday, during a Mercosur summit in the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu.

But the report said she first needed the approval of a qualified majority of EU member states in Brussels.

That support was not secured, BFMTV reported, due to opposition from France and Italy, preventing the European Commission from moving forward with the signing.

RelatedTRT World - Farmers protest Mercosur free-trade deal in Brussels by blocking roads
RECOMMENDED

Show of force

The delay comes after farmers staged a protest in Brussels against the pact.

Thousands of farmers flooded the Belgian capital Thursday — rolling around 1,000 honking tractors into the city — as the deal loomed large over the European leaders' gathering.

Germany, as well as Spain and the Nordic countries, strongly support the Mercosur pact, eager to boost exports as Europe grapples with Chinese competition and a tariff-happy administration in the White House.

But farmers say it would also facilitate the entry into Europe of beef, sugar, rice, honey and soybeans produced by their less-regulated South American counterparts.

Farmers are also incensed at EU plans to overhaul the 27-nation bloc's huge farming subsidies, fearing less money will flow their way.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations