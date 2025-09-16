US

Description goes here

Live Coverage
August 20, 2025
Oil prices rise after supply concerns resurface as Ukraine peace talks stall
August 20, 2025
Russia made ‘almost immediate’ concessions at Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: US envoy
August 20, 2025
Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy in process of setting up meeting
August 19, 2025
Top US military officer to hold talks on Ukraine with Europe counterparts: official
Trump–Zelenskyy summit
Topic - Large Articles Section
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Essentials Reads
topic
topic
topic
topic
topic
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Sanchez said last week that Spain has de facto been applying an export ban on weapons to Israel since 2023, and the government will now urgently legislate a permanent ban.
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Opinion
opinion
author
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
US President said he believed young people would be "very happy" with the outcome while alluding to TikTok without mentioning it directly.
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
The Islamic world has the means and ability to thwart Israel’s expansionist ambitions, Turkish President Erdogan said, stressing that it must be cornered economically as well.
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Sportsmanship is the casualty as India takes ‘battle’ against Pakistan to cricket field
The refusal of Indian cricket players to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts has reignited debates about the weaponisation of the gentlemen’s game.
Sportsmanship is the casualty as India takes ‘battle’ against Pakistan to cricket field
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
The Turkish president reiterates Türkiye's "unwavering support" for Qatar, condemning Israel's strike on Hamas's negotiating team in Doha as "banditry on a different level".
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Qatar has said Israel sought to derail Gaza talks by striking Hamas negotiators in Doha last week and that its premier dreamt of an Arab world under Israeli influence.
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham