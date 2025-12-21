WORLD
Trump embeds 'Christian care' into US-Nigeria health deal
Last month, Trump said that the US was ready to take military action in Nigeria to counter the "killing of Christians".
Abuja maintains that it does not tolerate any religious persecution. / Others
11 hours ago

Washington has announced that it has signed a deal to strengthen Nigeria's health system, weeks after President Donald Trump denounced attacks against Christians there.

Under a five-year bilateral deal, Washington will contribute nearly $2.1 billion to help prevent HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and polio and to protect maternal and child health, a US State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

Nigeria has committed to increasing its national health spending by nearly $3 billion over the next five years, the spokesperson said, adding that the bilateral deal contains "a strong emphasis on promoting Christian faith-based health care providers."

Last month, Trump stunned many by posting on social media that the United States was ready to take military action in Nigeria to counter the killing of Christians.

The US leader has said Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria and "numerous other countries, spotlighting what his administration says is global persecution of Christians.

Washington has placed Nigeria back on the list of countries of "particular concern" regarding religious freedom and has restricted the issuance of visas to Nigerians.

The deal signed Saturday "was negotiated in connection with reforms the Nigerian government has made to prioritise protecting Christian populations from violence," the State Department spokesperson said.

Nigeria is divided roughly equally between the predominantly Christian south and the predominantly Muslim north.

Abuja maintains that it does not tolerate any religious persecution.

It has been battling an insurgency since 2009, and the conflict has killed at least 40,000, both Christians and Muslims, and displaced around two million, according to the UN.

The United States, in early December, signed a $2.5 billion health aid deal with Kenya, the first such bilateral agreement since Trump tore down USAID and sidelined NGOs.

Since returning to power, Donald Trump has closed the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the world's largest aid agency, and ordered an overhaul of American foreign aid under the banner of "America First.”

SOURCE:AFP
