Nigeria's president vowed a national security revamp as he presented the government budget on Friday, allocating the biggest the chunk of spending to defence after criticism over the handling of the country's myriad conflicts.

Africa's most populous country faces a long-running militant insurgency in the northeast, while armed "bandit" gangs commit mass kidnappings and loot villages in the northwest, and farmers and herders clash in the centre over dwindling land and resources.

President Bola Tinubu last month declared a nationwide security emergency and ordered mass recruitment of police and military personnel to combat mass abductions, which have included the kidnapping of hundreds of children at their boarding school.

He told the Senate his government plans to increase security spending to boost the "fighting capability" of the military and other security agencies by hiring more personnel and buying "cutting-edge" equipment and hardware.

Tinubu promised to "usher in a new era of criminal justice" that will define all violence by any armed groups or individuals as terrorism, as he allocated $3.7 billion for defence and security.

‘Necessary but painful economic reforms’