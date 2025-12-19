AMERICAS
New US strikes on two alleged drug vessels in Eastern Pacific kill five
The latest strikes increase the death toll from the US campaign in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to 104.
The latest strikes come one day after the US military struck another alleged drug vessel, killing four. (FILE) / Reuters
December 19, 2025

The US has conducted strikes on two vessels allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

It said the operation took place on Thursday under the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and was executed in international waters by Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations," US Southern Command said on X.

"A total of five male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions - three in the first vessel and two in the second vessel. No US military forces were harmed," it added.

The latest strikes come one day after the US military struck another alleged drug vessel, killing four.

The new strikes take the death toll from the US campaign in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to 104.

