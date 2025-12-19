The US has conducted strikes on two vessels allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

It said the operation took place on Thursday under the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and was executed in international waters by Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations," US Southern Command said on X.