Illegal Israeli settler runs Palestinian over with car in occupied West Bank
A man suffered leg fractures after being hit by a vehicle east of the city of Nablus, Palestinian officials said.
An ambulance drives next to an Israeli army checkpoint set up in the occupied West Bank. / AFP
December 19, 2025

A Palestinian man was injured on Friday after an illegal Israeli settler ran him over with a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestine’s official news agency Wafa.

Local sources cited by Wafa said the incident took place on Amman Street, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, when a group of illegal settlers entered the area in their vehicles.

One illegal settler hit a young Palestinian man as he was crossing the road, leaving him with fractures in both legs, the report said.

The Israeli army confirmed reports of the incident, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth. The army said Breslov Hasidic Jews who entered Nablus without authorisation ran over a Palestinian while leaving the site.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,097 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

