A Palestinian man was injured on Friday after an illegal Israeli settler ran him over with a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestine’s official news agency Wafa.

Local sources cited by Wafa said the incident took place on Amman Street, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, when a group of illegal settlers entered the area in their vehicles.

One illegal settler hit a young Palestinian man as he was crossing the road, leaving him with fractures in both legs, the report said.

The Israeli army confirmed reports of the incident, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth. The army said Breslov Hasidic Jews who entered Nablus without authorisation ran over a Palestinian while leaving the site.