A business jet crash in North Carolina killed all seven aboard, reportedly including a former racing car driver, authorities said.

"There was a total of seven on board, all killed," Sheriff Darren Campbell told AFP news agency on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane had just taken off when it turned back to land before crashing.

The jet left from Statesville airport, north of the city of Charlotte.

Among those reportedly killed was retired NASCAR racing driver Greg Biffle, as well as his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle and their two children, according to Republican lawmaker Richard Hudson, a family friend who represents North Carolina in Congress.