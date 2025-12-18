A business jet crash in North Carolina killed all seven aboard, reportedly including a former racing car driver, authorities said.
"There was a total of seven on board, all killed," Sheriff Darren Campbell told AFP news agency on Thursday.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane had just taken off when it turned back to land before crashing.
The jet left from Statesville airport, north of the city of Charlotte.
Among those reportedly killed was retired NASCAR racing driver Greg Biffle, as well as his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle and their two children, according to Republican lawmaker Richard Hudson, a family friend who represents North Carolina in Congress.
"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Hudson said in a post on social media.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is launching a team to investigate the crash. "The team expects to arrive on scene tonight," the agency said in a statement.
Biffle, whose 56th birthday is next week, won 19 Cup Series races over 20 years.
His final race on the circuit was the 2022 Geico 500 at Talladega. He was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.
Biffle also owns a helicopter and used it as part of the rescue effort to help people in Western North Carolina stranded by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.