Trump orders astronauts to return to Moon by 2028, fast-tracks nuclear-powered lunar base
Executive order sets aggressive timeline for astronauts, reactors, and commercial expansion in space as NASA faces budget strain.
US President Donald Trump calls for astronauts to land on the Moon during the final full year of his presidency. / AP
December 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the return of American astronauts to the Moon by 2028, accelerating plans to establish a permanent US presence on the lunar surface and reassert Washington’s dominance in space.

According to the White House, the directive signed on Thursday calls for astronauts to land on the Moon during the final full year of Trump’s presidency and for the first components of a permanent lunar base to be in place by 2030. 

The plan includes deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in lunar orbit to support long-term habitation and operations.

The administration framed the move as a strategic push to strengthen US leadership in space while advancing national security and commercial interests. 

Space technologies to benefit Earth-based sectors

The White House said next-generation space technologies developed under the initiative would also benefit Earth-based sectors such as agriculture, weather forecasting, aviation safety, and global broadband connectivity.

A nuclear reactor designed for lunar surface operations is expected to be ready for launch by 2030, the statement said. 

The order also emphasises boosting US capabilities to detect and counter threats to space assets, underscoring space security as a pillar of national defense and economic sovereignty.

Trump’s directive leans heavily on private-sector participation, aiming to expand launch infrastructure and chart a commercial path to replace the International Space Station by 2030. 

“Vibrant space economy”

Officials said the goal is to foster a “vibrant space economy” driven by free enterprise and innovation.

The announcement comes amid turbulence at NASA. 

In May, the Trump administration proposed slashing the agency’s science budget by nearly half, forcing the cancellation of at least 41 missions — including projects already launched and returning data. 

NASA has also spent much of the year under acting leadership.

The agency’s newly confirmed administrator, private astronaut Jared Isaacman, has faced scrutiny over his close ties to Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX could benefit significantly from expanded lunar and launch contracts under the new plan.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
