US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the return of American astronauts to the Moon by 2028, accelerating plans to establish a permanent US presence on the lunar surface and reassert Washington’s dominance in space.

According to the White House, the directive signed on Thursday calls for astronauts to land on the Moon during the final full year of Trump’s presidency and for the first components of a permanent lunar base to be in place by 2030.

The plan includes deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in lunar orbit to support long-term habitation and operations.

The administration framed the move as a strategic push to strengthen US leadership in space while advancing national security and commercial interests.

Space technologies to benefit Earth-based sectors

The White House said next-generation space technologies developed under the initiative would also benefit Earth-based sectors such as agriculture, weather forecasting, aviation safety, and global broadband connectivity.

A nuclear reactor designed for lunar surface operations is expected to be ready for launch by 2030, the statement said.

The order also emphasises boosting US capabilities to detect and counter threats to space assets, underscoring space security as a pillar of national defense and economic sovereignty.