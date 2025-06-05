The fate of roughly $22 billion worth of SpaceX's government contracts is at risk, and multiple US space programmes face looming changes in the fallout of a worsening fight between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, an explosive breakup over the administration's spending bill.

Disagreement spiralled quickly into fighting and chaos on Thursday after Trump lashed out at Musk in comments in the Oval Office. As Musk launched a series of missives on X, Trump threatened to terminate government contracts with companies owned by Musk, who in response said his space company "will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately."

SpaceX's Dragon capsule is the only US spacecraft capable of sending astronauts to and from the International Space Station. NASA has relied on the spacecraft since 2020 under a contract with SpaceX worth $5 billion, one of many arrangements making Musk's space company a dominant element of the US space programme.

Following Musk's announcement, NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens said on X that the government space agency would "continue to execute upon the President's vision for the future of space."

"We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure the President's objectives in space are met," she said.