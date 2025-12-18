WORLD
2 min read
Belgian artists denounce broadcaster's decision to join Eurovision 2026 alongside Israel
In a joint letter, cultural figures argue that Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026 breaches the ethical obligations of public broadcasters
Belgian artists denounce broadcaster's decision to join Eurovision 2026 alongside Israel
According to the letter, "this is a serious breach of the ethical and moral obligations of public channels." / AFP
December 18, 2025

A collective of 170 Belgian artists and cultural personalities has denounced public broadcaster RTBF’s decision to take part in the 2026 Eurovision song contest even as Israel is also set to compete despite “its war of extermination” in Gaza, local media reported.

In a joint letter, the signatories said they learned "with dismay on December 4 of the announcement of Israel's participation in the 2026 edition of Eurovision," La Libre daily reported on Thursday.

The group included cultural figures such as actress/director Yolande Moreau, director Thierry Michel, humorist Florence Mendez, and actor David Murgia.

The signatories, according to the report, contrasted the decision to allow Israel's participation to the response to the Ukraine war, saying "the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had excluded Russia … in less than 48 hours following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022," yet with Gaza, it "refused to exclude Israel despite the continuation of its war of extermination waged against the Palestinian people."

They criticised RTBF and Belgian broadcaster VRT, which are responsible for nominating Belgium's candidate, saying the broadcasters "have chosen to maintain their participation in the competition." According to the letter, "this is a serious breach of the ethical and moral obligations of public channels."

RECOMMENDED

The signatories accused Israel of using cultural events for political ends, writing that "for years, the Israeli government has used major artistic and cultural events for propaganda purposes with a view to forgetting its regime of occupation, colonisation and apartheid against the Palestinian people."

Participating in Eurovision, they said, "allows Israel to maintain the illusion that it would be a modern and exemplary Western democracy, and therefore to more easily conceal its criminal action."

The letter called on RTBF "to honour its public service mission by cancelling its participation in the 2026 edition of Eurovision as long as a State trampling underfoot the very foundations of our common humanity is welcome."

RelatedTRT World - Several Portuguese artists announce boycott of Eurovision over Israel’s participation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case