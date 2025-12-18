Senior UN officials on Thursday told the Security Council that Syria has made significant progress in its first year since the fall of the Assad regime, but warned that deep challenges, "fragile" security conditions, and funding shortfalls threaten the country's transition.

"One year ago, the hope of millions of Syrians was realised when then-President (Bashar) Assad fled the country," UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the council.

As Syrians marked the first anniversary of the fall of the 61-year Baath regime earlier this month, she said Syrians "again reaffirmed their abiding belief in peace, stability, prosperity, and justice for their country, despite the undeniable and daunting challenges before them."

Noting that Syrian authorities have restored state institutions, DiCarlo said they began integrating armed factions under a single command, issued a constitutional declaration, and formed a new Cabinet.

She reported that displacement trends are reversing, with "over 1 million refugees and almost 2 million IDPs (internally displaced people)" returning to their areas of origin, while "many countries have lifted bilateral sanctions on Syria."

While recognising that Humanitarian access has improved, she stressed that "more needs to be done."

DiCarlo also marked notable decline in violence but cautioned that "the situation on the ground is fragile, and inter-communal dynamics remain tense," after years of conflict and repression that fueled “

Israeli attacks undermining security in Syria

Israeli air strikes and incursions in southern Syria have worsened the security situation, warned the UN official.

She cited a late November incursion by Israeli forces into Beit Jinn that killed 13 people, according to Syrian authorities, and displaced families.