December 13, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that international cooperation is critical to Syria’s recovery, as investment slowly begins to return despite widespread destruction from years of war.

Fidan told a local television channel on Saturday that joint efforts by regional countries, as well as European and US partners, are helping lay the groundwork for reconstruction, even as major challenges remain.

“Investments in Syria are gradually starting to take shape, but the scale of destruction is enormous,” he said.

“There are people returning, and those returning need infrastructure that will allow them to live and access basic services,” he added.

Addressing criticism from Europe and the US that the current administration does not fully control Syria, Fidan said Türkiye believes control has largely been established, though some problematic areas remain.

‘Biggest risk area’

He pointed to regions under the control of the terrorist group PKK/YPG-dominated SDF, saying outstanding issues there need to be resolved within the framework of the March 10 agreement - a deal to integrate the SDF into state institutions and avoid further conflict.

Fidan also described southern Syria as a key area of concern.

“The south is perhaps our biggest risk area at the moment,” he said, adding that while the situation itself is manageable, Israel’s involvement increases the risk and requires close monitoring.

Israeli military incursions have become frequent and violent since the overthrow of Bashar Assad last December.

Fidan said Türkiye is carrying out projects in Syria and emphasised the close geographic and economic ties between the two neighbours.

“There is significant potential in terms of trade, transportation and connectivity. But first, stability needs to be restored within the country,” he said.

