French, Saudi Arabian and American officials held talks with the head of the Lebanese army in Paris aimed at finalising a roadmap to enable a mechanism for the disarmament of the Hezbollah group, diplomats said.

Speaking after the meeting, France's foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said on Thursday that the talks had agreed to document seriously with evidence the Lebanese army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah as well as strengthening the existing ceasefire mechanism.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that severely weakened the Lebanese group.

Since then, Israeli warplanes have increasingly targeted Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and even in the capital.

Ceasefire at risk

With growing fear the ceasefire could unravel, the Paris meeting aimed to create more robust conditions to identify, support and verify the disarmament process and dissuade Israel from escalation, four European and Lebanese diplomats and officials told Reuters.

With legislative elections due in Lebanon in 2026, there are fears that political paralysis and party politics will further fuel instability and make President Joseph Aoun less likely to press disarmament, the diplomats and officials said.

"The situation is extremely precarious, full of contradictions and it won't take much to light the powder keg," said one senior official speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Aoun doesn't want to make the disarming process too public because he fears it will antagonise and provoke tensions with the Shia community in the south of the country."