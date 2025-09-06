WORLD
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to pause US-backed disarmament plan until Israeli attacks end
Mahmoud Qmati has called Lebanese government to prevent slipping into the unknown and pause disarmament until conditions improve in the south.
Lebanon faces intense US pressure to disarm Hezbollah amid tensions / AP
September 6, 2025

Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati said on Saturday that the group considered Friday’s cabinet session on an army plan to establish a state monopoly on arms "an opportunity to return to wisdom and reason, preventing the country from slipping into the unknown".

Lebanon's cabinet on Friday welcomed a plan by the army that would disarm Hezbollah and said the military would begin executing it, without setting a timeframe for implementation and cautioning that the army had limited capabilities.

But it said continued Israeli military raids in Lebanon would hamper the army's progress.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lebanese information minister Paul Morcos stopped short of saying the cabinet had formally approved the plan.

Qmati told Reuters that Hezbollah had reached its assessment based on the government’s declaration on Friday that further implementation of a US roadmap on the matter was dependent on Israel's commitment.

He said that without Israel halting strikes and withdrawing its troops from southern Lebanon, Lebanon’s implementation of the plan should remain “suspended until further notice.”

State monopoly on arms

Lebanon's cabinet last month tasked the army with coming up with a plan that would establish a state monopoly on arms and approved a US roadmap aimed at disarming Hezbollah in exchange for a halt to Israeli military raids in Lebanon.

Qmati said that Hezbollah “unequivocally rejected” those two decisions and expected the Lebanese government to draw up a national defence strategy.

Israel last week signalled it would scale back its military presence in southern Lebanon if the army took action to disarm Hezbollah. Meanwhile, it has continued its strikes, killing four people on Wednesday.

A national divide over Hezbollah's disarmament has taken centre stage in Lebanon since last year's devastating war with Israel, which upended a power balance long dominated by the Iran-backed group.

Lebanon is under pressure from the US, Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah's domestic rivals to disarm the group.

But Hezbollah has pushed back, saying it would be a serious misstep even to discuss disarmament while Israel continues its air strikes on Lebanon and occupies swathes of territory in the south.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem last month raised the spectre of civil war, warning the government against trying to confront the group and saying street protests were possible.

SOURCE:Reuters
