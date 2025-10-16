US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that military leaders convened on Wednesday in Naqoura, Lebanon, to advance Hezbollah disarmament and reinforce regional stability.

The meeting brought together representatives from the US, France, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), CENTCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have "successfully" removed nearly 10,000 rockets, almost 400 missiles, and over 205,000 unexploded ordnance fragments during the past year, it said.

"Our Lebanese partners continue to lead the way in ensuring the disarmament of Lebanese Hizbollah is successful," Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said.

Last week, Lt. Gen. Joseph Clearfield became the senior US military representative in Lebanon and chairman of the mechanism, which was established in November 2024 and is responsible for monitoring, verifying, and assisting the enforcement of commitments made by Israel and Lebanon, including disarming Hezbollah.