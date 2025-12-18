TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Fidan to attend Gaza-focused meeting in Miami
Hakan Fidan will join talks in Miami, led by US envoy Steve Witkoff and also attended by representatives from Qatar, Egypt.
Türkiye's Fidan to attend Gaza-focused meeting in Miami
The meeting comes nearly two months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. / AA
December 18, 2025

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday will attend a meeting focusing on Gaza in Miami, US, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Our minister will attend the Gaza-focused meeting tomorrow (Dec.19) in Miami, with officials participating from the US, Egypt and Qatar," the statement said on Thursday.

“Discussions will also be held on other regional issues,” the ministry added.

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian representatives to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The meeting comes nearly two months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. The first phase of the deal included a halt to hostilities, partial Israeli withdrawal, hostage-prisoner exchanges, and the entry of full humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

RECOMMENDED

The second phase, as envisioned in US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, requires the deployment of an international stabilisation force (ISF), disarmament of Hamas, full Israeli withdrawal, and the formation of a "technocratic" Palestinian committee to temporarily rule Gaza.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire, which halted the two-year war that has killed over 70,000 people – mostly women and children – and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza health authorities, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the truce took effect.

RelatedTRT World - 'Palestine remains the moral compass of our time, a test of Muslim unity': FM Hakan Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations