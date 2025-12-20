The administration of US President Donald Trump suspended the green card lottery programme, which allowed the suspect in the Brown University and MIT shootings to come to the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that at Trump's direction, she is ordering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the program.

"This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country," she said.

"At President Trump's direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program."

Noem did not provide procedural details about how long the pause will last or what mechanism the DHS is invoking.

Related TRT World - Brown University shooting suspect found dead

50,000 green cards per year