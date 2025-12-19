US authorities have said that they are investigating possible links between a deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days later, according to media reports.

Investigators said a person of interest has been identified and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire inside an engineering classroom on the Brown University campus in Providence during final exams, killing two students and wounding nine others.

Police said the male suspect escaped the scene.

The FBI later used video surveillance to identify a potential suspect, though the footage does not clearly show the person’s face.

Two days later, law enforcement said MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, 47, was found shot at his home in the Boston suburb of Brookline on Monday.

He died in hospital the following day.