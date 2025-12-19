US
2 min read
US authorities probe connection between Brown shooting and MIT death
Authorities identify a suspect and launch a manhunt as investigators examine whether the two deadly attacks are connected.
US authorities probe connection between Brown shooting and MIT death
US probes link between Brown shooting and MIT killing / Reuters
December 19, 2025

US authorities have said that they are investigating possible links between a deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days later, according to media reports.

Investigators said a person of interest has been identified and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire inside an engineering classroom on the Brown University campus in Providence during final exams, killing two students and wounding nine others.

Police said the male suspect escaped the scene.

The FBI later used video surveillance to identify a potential suspect, though the footage does not clearly show the person’s face.

Two days later, law enforcement said MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, 47, was found shot at his home in the Boston suburb of Brookline on Monday.

He died in hospital the following day.

RelatedTRT World - Unidentified Brown University shooter evades capture as FBI pushes new evidence
RECOMMENDED

Authorities believe the two shootings may be connected, but have not released further details about the investigation.

Police said the suspected individual seen in surveillance footage was wearing black clothing and a face mask.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The two students killed in the Brown University shooting were identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek American freshman.

"Both were brilliant and beloved, as members of our campus community, but even more by their friends and families," Brown University President Christina Paxson said in a statement.

"Our hearts continue to be with them in their profound sorrow."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations