US' Rubio says Venezuela status quo 'intolerable,' vows to change dynamic
Secretary of state says Washington is determined to shift its approach towards Caracas, rejecting the legitimacy of the Maduro government.
US vows tougher stance on Venezuela as Rubio calls status quo 'intolerable' / AP
December 19, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the current situation with Venezuela is "intolerable" for the United States, stressing that the Trump administration is determined to change what he described as the existing status quo.

"It is clear that the current status quo with the Venezuelan regime is intolerable for the United States," Rubio told reporters at a news conference at the State Department.

"The status quo that they operate and cooperate with terrorist organisations against the national interest of the United States, not just cooperate, but partner with and participate in activities to threaten the national interest of the United States," he said.

"Our goal is to change that dynamic," Rubio added, noting that Washington does not consider the government of President Nicolas Maduro to be legitimate.

Asked about Russia’s role in Venezuela, Rubio said the United States was not concerned about an escalation involving Moscow.

"We are not concerned about an escalation with Russia with regards to Venezuela. We have always expected them to provide rhetorical support for the Maduro regime. I think they have their hands full in Ukraine," he said.

Complete blockade

Rubio’s remarks came days after US President Donald Trump announced what he described as a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, branding the Maduro government a "foreign terrorist organisation."

The United States has expanded its military presence in the Caribbean over the past four months, carrying out 22 known strikes on vessels alleged to be involved in drug trafficking.

Those strikes have killed at least 87 people since early September, according to regional officials.

Tensions escalated further on December 10, when US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast, a move Caracas condemned as "international piracy."

The Trump administration has said its actions are aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks, while Venezuelan officials accuse Washington of using anti-narcotics operations as a pretext to remove Maduro from power and seize control of the country’s oil resources.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
