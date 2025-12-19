Attacks at metro stations in Taipei on Friday involving smoke bombs and stabbings killed at least three people, the Taiwanese city's fire department said, adding that the suspect was also dead.

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai said the attacks at Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan station were "a deliberate act", although the motive was not immediately clear.

Cho said in a statement that the suspect wore a mask and threw "five or six gasoline bombs or smoke grenades" at Taipei Main Station.

According to the Taipei City Fire Department, a total of four people were confirmed dead including the suspect, a 27-year-old man.

Five other people were injured, the fire department said.

One of the victims was killed while trying to stop the attack at the Main Station, Mayor Chiang Wan-an told reporters.

"Unfortunately, he was attacked and passed away... we are all deeply saddened," he said.

A witness of the attack at the Main Station told local network EBC News that he had seen a "man rush up and try and subdue" the attacker, who was "wearing a gas mask and a bulletproof vest".

"At first I thought it was a drill, then I saw a person holding a knife and throwing smoke grenades," said the witness, who did not give his name.

The mayor said that "we understand that the suspect committed suicide by jumping from a building to evade arrest, and has been confirmed dead."

High alert