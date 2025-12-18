European Union leaders have been trying to overcome differences on plans to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war effort at a summit seen as a critical test of the bloc's strength.

"Now we have a simple choice - either money today or blood tomorrow," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, urging fellow EU leaders to agree to the proposal. "All European leaders have to finally rise to this occasion."

The EU sees Russia's war as a threat to its own security and wants to keep Ukraine financed and fighting.

With public finances across the EU already strained by high debt levels, the European Commission has proposed using frozen Russian central bank assets that are mostly held in Belgian clearing house Euroclear to secure a huge loan to Kiev.

'Money today or blood tomorrow'

But Belgium is deeply concerned about being left exposed to legal and financial risks, and other states including Italy have also expressed worries.

Several EU leaders arriving at the summit said it was imperative they find a solution. They were also keen to show European countries' strength and resolve after U.S. President Donald Trump last week called them "weak".

"We just can't afford to fail," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, adding that leaders would stay at the summit as long as needed to find a solution.

Tusk said leaders agreed that they should work on a loan rather than other options, but stressed that they had many hours of increasingly technical discussions ahead of them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who took part in the summit, urged the bloc to agree on a deal he said would allow Ukraine to keep fighting.

"The decision now on the table – the decision to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression – is one of the clearest and most morally justified decisions that could ever be made," he said.

"If this decision isn’t made now, the Russians – and not only them – will feel that Europe can be defeated."