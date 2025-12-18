US
2 min read
Famed Kennedy center to be renamed 'Trump-Kennedy Center' — White House
Created by Congress as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, US national cultural centre now faces a name change approved by its board.
Famed Kennedy center to be renamed 'Trump-Kennedy Center' — White House
Kennedy Center board votes to rename it ‘Trump Kennedy Center’ / Reuters
December 18, 2025

The US capital's renowned John F. Kennedy arts center is to be renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center" after President Donald Trump, the White House has announced.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the centre's board has voted for the change because of the Republican's "unbelievable work" in overhauling the famed venue.

They did so “because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” Leavitt said.

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” she said.

Pinnacle of American cultural excellence

The US president, elected chair by a newly constituted board in February, has often joked about referring to the performing arts centre as the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

RECOMMENDED

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared pictures of a newly painted colonnade on the outside of the building below a caption praising “the new TRUMP KENNEDY, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, columns.”

Days after returning to the office, Trump unveiled a plan to dismantle the existing board of trustees and remove its chairman, billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.

Since then, he has moved to remake the institution in his own image.

Kennedy Centre derives its prestige from its status as the United States' official national cultural centre, established by Congress as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, who championed the arts as vital to democracy.

The centre hosts world-class programming, including over 2,000 annual performances in theatre, dance, opera, and music, and serves as home to the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera, renowned for exceptional acoustics and grand architecture.

The annual Kennedy Centre Honours, since 1978, recognise lifetime achievements in the performing arts, often dubbed the "Oscars of the arts" — further elevating its reputation as a pinnacle of American cultural excellence.

RelatedTRT World - Trump met with cheers and boos at Les Misérables debut in Washington
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations